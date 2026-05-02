Bangladesh resumes visas for Indians, India set to follow soon
India
India and Bangladesh are reopening their visa services after several months of suspension, signaling a fresh start for their relationship.
The freeze happened in August 2024 when political changes in Bangladesh led to some tension, but now both sides seem ready to move forward.
Bangladesh has already started giving out visas to Indians again, and India is set to follow soon.
India, Bangladesh boost economic energy cooperation
Beyond travel, both countries are also working on boosting economic ties and energy connections.
By focusing on these areas together, they're hoping to build a stronger partnership and leave recent political bumps behind.