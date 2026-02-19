Bangladesh student leader wanted in Hindu cop's murder arrested 

Angry protesters had surrounded the police station and set it on fire with several cops trapped inside on the day of the massacre. Reports say Chowdhury was lynched and burnt alive by the mob. His body was later found hanging from a tree. Multiple incidents of arson and looting were reported across the country on that day. A viral video had earlier shown Mehdi taking responsibility for the cop's killing.

Incident aftermath

Impact of violent protests on Chowdhury's family

Sub-Inspector Chowdhury was married less than a year before the violent protests started in Bangladesh, per NDTV. His wife gave birth to a son three months after his death. The new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, which came to power this week, has said that the law and order issue was one of three priorities and the Tarique Rahman-led administration would take steps to end "mob violence."