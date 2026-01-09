'Security issue': Bangladesh suspends visa services at key India missions  

Bangladesh 's interim government has temporarily suspended visa services at its key diplomatic missions in India, citing security concerns. The decision affects tourist and visit visa applicants at the High Commission in New Delhi and Deputy High Commissions in Kolkata and Agartala. However, business and work visas remain unaffected, with services also continuing at missions in Mumbai and Chennai.

Official statement Bangladesh's foreign affairs adviser announces visa suspension Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain confirmed the decision, saying, "I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It's a security issue." The suspension comes amid heightened tensions between Bangladesh and India since Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in 2024. The decision to suspend visa services is a reciprocal tightening after India imposed visa restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals, citing security concerns.

Strained relations Diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India Hossain did not specify when the visa services would resume, indicating they will remain suspended until security concerns are resolved. He also told reporters that Bangladesh will pursue diplomatic attempts to seek an exemption from the United States's recently enforced visa bond requirement, calling the move "certainly unfortunate and painful for us." He, however, said that the US decision was "not abnormal" because it was not limited to Bangladesh and that a number of nations faced immigration-related challenges.