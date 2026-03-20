Bangladeshi man arrested for sending fake bomb threats to schools

Details of the arrest

Police traced the emails back to Vishwas and picked him up in Gujarat on March 19, 2026.

He had entered India illegally nearly nine years ago and lived in West Bengal using fake documents.

He had been freelancing in digital marketing for the past five years and created hundreds of Gmail accounts for a contact in Bangladesh, one of which was used for the hoax threats.

He reportedly got paid $250 in crypto for his help.