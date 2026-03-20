Bangladeshi national arrested for sending bomb threats to Gurugram schools
What's the story
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Saurabh Vishwas (alias Michael), was arrested for sending fake bomb threat emails to several schools in Gurugram on January 28, NDTV reported. The threats triggered massive police operations and evacuations, but no explosives were found. Vishwas had illegally entered India from Bangladesh nearly nine years ago and was living in West Bengal with forged documents.
Background
Freelancing in digital marketing
Vishwas had been freelancing in digital marketing for five years before his arrest. He was initially employed as a laborer at a carmaker. The report said that over time, he acquired skills in digital marketing and graphics and had been freelancing in this field for the past five years. The Cyber South Gurugram police team traced the emails back to Vishwas, who was arrested in Gujarat on March 19.
Online link
Created fake IDs for cryptocurrency payments
During interrogation, police found out that Vishwas was part of a Facebook group where he interacted with Mamunur Rashid from Bangladesh. Rashid had asked him to create Gmail IDs in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. Vishwas allegedly created around 300 Gmail accounts and received nearly $250 for his services. One of these accounts was used to send the fake bomb threats to Gurugram schools.