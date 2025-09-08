Bangladeshi woman lured by fake job offer rescued in Bengaluru

Police connected her with an NGO for counseling

After her escape, police recorded her statement and connected her with an NGO for counseling and plans to return home.

This rescue is part of ongoing efforts in Bengaluru to fight human trafficking—just this January, 10 women from Bangladesh and Nepal were also freed from similar situations.

On September 8, the NIA raided several states to target fake ID rackets, showing authorities are stepping up their response.