Bangladeshi woman lured by fake job offer rescued in Bengaluru
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman was rescued in Bengaluru after being tricked with a fake beauty parlor job offer.
Promised a monthly salary of ₹15,000-₹20,000, she was instead drugged and trafficked, and taken to an isolated place on Bannerghatta Road.
She managed to escape while her captors were intoxicated and got help from a nearby policeman.
Police connected her with an NGO for counseling
After her escape, police recorded her statement and connected her with an NGO for counseling and plans to return home.
This rescue is part of ongoing efforts in Bengaluru to fight human trafficking—just this January, 10 women from Bangladesh and Nepal were also freed from similar situations.
On September 8, the NIA raided several states to target fake ID rackets, showing authorities are stepping up their response.