Bengaluru airport gets 3rd hoax bomb threat in September India Sep 08, 2025

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru got its third hoax bomb threat email on September 6, 2025.

The message claimed explosives were planted at the airport, but it turned out to be false—just like the previous two threats this past month.

Police quickly filed an FIR under multiple BNS sections for public mischief and intimidation.