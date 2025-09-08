Next Article
Bengaluru airport gets 3rd hoax bomb threat in September
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru got its third hoax bomb threat email on September 6, 2025.
The message claimed explosives were planted at the airport, but it turned out to be false—just like the previous two threats this past month.
Police quickly filed an FIR under multiple BNS sections for public mischief and intimidation.
Police tracking sender's IP address
Airport security teams did full checks and confirmed there were no explosives. There were no reported disruptions to operations, and staff responded promptly to the threat.
Police are tracking down the sender's IP address as part of their ongoing investigation into these repeated fake threats across Karnataka.