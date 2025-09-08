CRPF replaces Delhi Police in VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's security detail
The Vice President of India just got a security upgrade—his close protection has officially shifted from the Delhi Police to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
This move follows a fresh threat review ahead of the upcoming VP election on September 9.
Now, CRPF will handle all close and internal security at his residence, while Delhi Police sticks to guarding the outer perimeter and managing entry points.
What does this change mean?
This change is all about boosting safety for the Vice-President as threat levels evolve.
The switch to CRPF brings in paramilitary expertise for Z-plus security, replacing the earlier team of around 50 Delhi Police officers.
By splitting up interior and exterior duties between two forces, the focus is sharpened to keep the Vice-President better protected.