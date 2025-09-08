Uttarakhand: Gym trainer murdered by cops, body found in pond
In Roorkee, Uttarakhand, six cops have been booked for allegedly murdering 22-year-old gym trainer Wasim.
His body was found in a pond on August 25, 2024.
Wasim's family says he was brutally beaten by Sub Inspector Sharad Singh, Constables Sunil and Praveen Saini, and three unidentified officers before being dumped in the water.
Locals who tried to help reportedly faced threats from the police.
An autopsy showed six injuries on Wasim's body.
Case handed over to Special Investigation Team
At first, police didn't register the family's complaint. It took a court order on July 2, 2024 for an FIR to be filed against the officers.
The accused tried to challenge this but their appeal was dismissed on September 4, 2024.
Now, a Special Investigation Team is looking into what really happened under court supervision.
The case has sparked outrage across Uttarakhand and calls for justice are growing louder.