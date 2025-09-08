India is investing $18 billion in semiconductors: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says semiconductors are set to play a game-changing role in India's economy—kind of like what steel did back in the 20th century.
These tiny chips power everything from televisions and refrigerators to electric vehicles and advanced electronics, and India is investing big: 10 projects worth $18 billion are ongoing under the India Semiconductor Mission, aiming to create high-value jobs and boost tech innovation.
India's semiconductor journey
Since launching its semiconductor vision in January 2022, India has been working to become a global chip hub.
Even with some trade challenges from the US, big names like Apple are investing here thanks to steady policies and skilled talent.
Vaishnaw points out that India's growing design expertise is making it an attractive spot for companies looking for reliable places to grow, especially as global supply chains shift.