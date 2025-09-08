'Political balm needed': Ex-foreign secretary on India-US ties
Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao thinks India and the US need a "political balm" to ease the relations.
She called recent comments by President Trump and PM Modi just an "opening gambit," not a reset of the ties.
US tariffs on Indian imports hurt relations
India-US relations have hit a rough patch this year, mostly over trade and global politics.
The US hiked tariffs on Indian exports up to 50% after linking India's Russian oil imports to the Ukraine war.
India pushed back, calling the tariffs unfair and pointing out that other countries also buy Russian energy.
Talks on a trade deal have stalled, and even a planned US delegation visit got postponed.
Rao says Modi is trying to keep things positive
Rao says both sides need some "political balm" as domestic sentiment is bruised in India due to recent US remarks.
Still, PM Modi has tried to keep things positive, describing the partnership as "forward-looking."