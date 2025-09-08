Next Article
J&K: Only AAP MLA detained under PSA
Mehraj Malik, the only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained on Monday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after an FIR accused him of using abusive language against DC Doda Harvinder Singh.
This marks the first time a sitting MLA has been held under PSA in the region.
Security was tightened in Doda to prevent unrest.
Opposition leaders criticize use of PSA
Malik made history just last year by winning AAP's first assembly seat in J&K—a big deal for the party.
Now, his detention has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who say using PSA against elected representatives threatens democratic rights and free speech.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions between local authorities and political voices.