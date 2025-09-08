J&K: Only AAP MLA detained under PSA India Sep 08, 2025

Mehraj Malik, the only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained on Monday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after an FIR accused him of using abusive language against DC Doda Harvinder Singh.

This marks the first time a sitting MLA has been held under PSA in the region.

Security was tightened in Doda to prevent unrest.