Bank branches to remain closed for 4 days straight: Details
Heads up: Bank branches in many parts of India will be closed for four days straight, March 26, 27, 28, and 29, while Ram Navami observances account for regional bank holidays on March 26 and 27, and March 28 and March 29 are the regular weekend closures.
But don't worry, digital banking (apps, ATMs, UPI, and NEFT) will still work like usual.
Check which cities will see bank closures
On March 26, banks shut in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and more.
The next day (March 27), closures move to places like Hyderabad, Patna, and Bhopal.
Then comes the nationwide fourth Saturday off (March 28) and the regular Sunday break (March 29).
Plus, a heads-up for folks in major cities: on March 31 (Mahavir Jayanti), banks close again in spots including Bengaluru and Delhi.
Plan your banking visits accordingly
If you need to visit a branch soon—maybe for cash or paperwork—it's smart to check RBI's city-wise holiday list so these closures don't mess with your plans.
Digital options are your friend this week!