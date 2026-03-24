Bank branches to remain closed for 4 days straight: Details

Check which cities will see bank closures

On March 26, banks shut in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and more.

The next day (March 27), closures move to places like Hyderabad, Patna, and Bhopal.

Then comes the nationwide fourth Saturday off (March 28) and the regular Sunday break (March 29).

Plus, a heads-up for folks in major cities: on March 31 (Mahavir Jayanti), banks close again in spots including Bengaluru and Delhi.