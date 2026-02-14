Bank holiday today: Check if your nearest branch is open
Banks across India, including SBI, PNB, ICICI, and HDFC, are shut today since it's the second Saturday of the month.
This is part of the RBI's rule that banks close on all second and fourth Saturdays plus Sundays.
So if you were planning a bank visit, you'll have to wait.
Other upcoming bank holidays in February
Besides today, banks will also be closed on Sunday (Feb 15), Maha Shivratri, Losar in Gangtok (Feb 18), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Feb 19 in select cities), Statehood Day (Feb 20 in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh), and again on the fourth Saturday (Feb 28).
Local holidays can vary—so double-check if you need to pop into a branch.
Sort out urgent banking before holidays
With these closures lined up, it's smart to sort out any urgent banking before the holidays hit.
ATMs, UPI payments, and online banking will still work fine—so digital options have your back even when branches are closed.