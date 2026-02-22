Bank holidays in India in last week of February
India
Heads up: Banks across India will be shut on February 28 and March 1, 2026 (that's the fourth Saturday and Sunday), as per RBI's holiday list.
This applies to all public and private banks, including SBI.
In total, there are nine bank holidays in February, so it's a good idea to check your plans if you need in-branch services.
Things to remember
Even with branches closed, you can use online and mobile banking as usual.
ATMs will keep running for cash withdrawals, and apps and UPI will function as usual.
Just remember: if you have any cheque work or need something specific at your local branch, double-check for regional holidays so you're not caught off guard.