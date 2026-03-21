Bank holidays on March 21: Which banks will remain closed India Mar 21, 2026

On March 21, 2026, many banks across India will be closed for Eid al-Fitr and a couple of other regional festivals.

If you're in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, or Bhopal, plan ahead: branches will be shut.

But if you're in Kerala, your local bank will still be open as usual; some parts of Himachal Pradesh (e.g., Shimla) may have banks open, while many parts of Andhra Pradesh (for example, Vijayawada) will be closed.