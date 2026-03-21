Bank holidays on March 21: Which banks will remain closed
On March 21, 2026, many banks across India will be closed for Eid al-Fitr and a couple of other regional festivals.
If you're in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, or Bhopal, plan ahead: branches will be shut.
But if you're in Kerala, your local bank will still be open as usual; some parts of Himachal Pradesh (e.g., Shimla) may have banks open, while many parts of Andhra Pradesh (for example, Vijayawada) will be closed.
Digital banking won't be affected
Even with physical branches closed in several places, digital banking isn't taking a break.
You can still use ATMs, UPI apps, net banking, and mobile wallets just like any other day.
More bank holidays in March
March 2026 is loaded with bank holidays: 18 in total!
With state-specific dates for festivals like Ugadi (March 19), Eid (March 20 or 21), Ram Navami (March 26-27), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31), it's smart to check the RBI holiday list before making big plans or cash withdrawals.