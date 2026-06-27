Banks across India closed today for RBI 4th Saturday holiday India Jun 27, 2026

Banks across India are taking their usual fourth Saturday off today, following RBI rules.

This month, banks were also shut on the second Saturday (June 13) and every Sunday (June 7, 14, 21, and 28).

If you needed to visit a branch, you'll have to wait until Monday for most locations, though some cities, such as Shimla, have an additional holiday on Monday for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.