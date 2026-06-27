Banks across India closed today for RBI 4th Saturday holiday
Banks across India are taking their usual fourth Saturday off today, following RBI rules.
This month, banks were also shut on the second Saturday (June 13) and every Sunday (June 7, 14, 21, and 28).
If you needed to visit a branch, you'll have to wait until Monday for most locations, though some cities, such as Shimla, have an additional holiday on Monday for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.
Digital banking services in India operational
Even though branches are closed, digital services like UPI, NEFT, and mobile banking apps are running as usual. So if you need to pay bills or transfer money, you're all set.
Also worth noting: some cities just wrapped up a long holiday stretch for Muharram (June 25-26), and more regional bank holidays are coming up in places like Shimla (June 29) and Aizawl (June 30).