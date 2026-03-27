Banks across Indian cities close for holidays and year end
Heads up if you need to visit your bank soon. Branches in many Indian cities will be closed on specific days between March 31 and April 5 for closures such as Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and the annual bank closing.
This is a busy time for banking, so if you need anything done in person, plan ahead!
The good news: online banking is still up and running.
Bank closure schedule with exceptions
March 31: Banks shut in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad for Mahavir Jayanti.
April 1: Most branches closed nationwide for year-end processes (except Gangtok, Shillong and Aizawl).
April 2: Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are closed for Maundy Thursday.
April 3: Good Friday means more closures in big cities like Mumbai and Chennai.
And as usual, banks everywhere are closed on Sunday, April 5.