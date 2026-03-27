Banks across Indian cities close for holidays and year end India Mar 27, 2026

Heads up if you need to visit your bank soon. Branches in many Indian cities will be closed on specific days between March 31 and April 5 for closures such as Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and the annual bank closing.

This is a busy time for banking, so if you need anything done in person, plan ahead!

The good news: online banking is still up and running.