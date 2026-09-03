Banks close Sept 4 in many Indian cities for Janmashtami
India
Heads up: Banks will be closed this Friday (September 4) in many Indian cities for Janmashtami.
RBI suggests checking your local holiday list since not every city is affected the same way.
Janmashtami closures listed, UPI unaffected
On Janmashtami, banks shut in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shimla, and Shillong.
Other September holidays include municipal elections in Jaipur (September 11), Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai and Bengaluru (September 14), plus a few more city-specific closures.
Don't worry though, online banking and UPI will keep running even when branches are shut.