Banks closed today in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja
If you're in Bihar or Jharkhand, don't plan any bank visits today; branches are closed for Chhath Puja, a festival honoring the sun god and wishing for family well-being.
Meanwhile, banks in places like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are open as usual.
It's a good idea to double-check your local holiday list before heading out.
Banks shut 16 days across India
Banks will be shut on 16 days this month across India, thanks to weekends and regional festivals.
Some key dates: Dehradun shuts down on November 20 (Igas-Bagwal), Shillong on November 23 (Seng Kut Snem), and big cities like Mumbai and Kolkata pause on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima.
Don't worry, UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs will keep working even when branches are closed.