Joe Root becomes 1st Englishman with 50 ODI half-centuries
What's the story
England's star batsman Joe Root has added another feather to his cap by scoring his 50th half-century in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The landmark was achieved during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. With this, he became the first English cricketer and the 21st player worldwide to reach this milestone. Notably, Root made 62 off 68 balls in the game with the help of five fours.
Knock
A fine hand from the veteran
Batting first in the game, England lost Ben Duckett (9) cheaply as Root walked in at three.
He joined forces with opener Tom Banton, and the duo steadied the ship with a 137-run stand off 136 balls.
Both batters played with great intent and brought up their respective fifties.
Root eventually fell to left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly in the 28th over.
Stats
Root's stellar returns in ODI cricket
In addition to 50 half-centuries, Root has also hit 20 tons.
The batter now owns 8,089 runs from 189 innings at an average of 50.24, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter even has 7,000 ODI runs in England colors.
814 of his runs have come across 32 outings versus Australia at 29.07 (50s: 7).
Meanwhile, in 75 away ODIs (home of opposition), Root has smashed 3,113 runs at 51.03 (100s: 8, 50s: 19).
Series update
Australia lead 3-match ODI series 1-0
In the ongoing three-match ODI series, Australia lead 1-0 after winning the first match.
Debutant pacer Mahli Beardman wreaked havoc in Perth, helping Australia bowl out England for just 131 runs.
The hosts then chased down the target with ease.
England hence must win the second game to stay alive in this series.