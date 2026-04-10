Banoth Bichcha dies after choking on mutton at Durgamma festival India Apr 10, 2026

A heartbreaking accident happened in Pilligundla Thanda, Telangana, when Banoth Bichcha choked on a piece of mutton while celebrating the Durgamma festival with his family.

Even though everyone tried to help right away, he was taken to the Gudur Community Health Centre and declared dead on arrival.