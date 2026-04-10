Banoth Bichcha dies after choking on mutton at Durgamma festival
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Pilligundla Thanda, Telangana, when Banoth Bichcha choked on a piece of mutton while celebrating the Durgamma festival with his family.
Even though everyone tried to help right away, he was taken to the Gudur Community Health Centre and declared dead on arrival.
Banoth Bichcha's death prompts police probe
Bichcha was the primary breadwinner of his family, so his sudden loss has really shaken the village.
Police have started an investigation after his son filed a complaint.
The incident is a reminder to be careful while eating; doctors always say not to rush your food.