Barabanki worker Kuldeep dies by suicide after wife Nisha drowned
India
A heartbreaking story from Barabanki: Kuldeep, a disabled daily-wage worker, died by suicide after his wife Nisha drowned in a pond near their home.
While Kuldeep was away for a short time, Nisha's body was found and brought back with help from locals.
In his suicide note, Kuldeep denied any role in her death and asked that someone care for their child.
Nisha's family alleges murder, police investigating
Nisha's family has accused Kuldeep and his mother of harassment and murder, insisting her drowning was not an accident.
Police are now investigating both deaths under Circle Officer Jagatram, with postmortems underway to find out what really happened.