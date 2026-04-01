Barabanki worker Kuldeep dies by suicide after wife Nisha drowned India Apr 26, 2026

A heartbreaking story from Barabanki: Kuldeep, a disabled daily-wage worker, died by suicide after his wife Nisha drowned in a pond near their home.

While Kuldeep was away for a short time, Nisha's body was found and brought back with help from locals.

In his suicide note, Kuldeep denied any role in her death and asked that someone care for their child.