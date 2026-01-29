Baramati mourns Ajit Pawar: Town shuts down in tribute
India
Baramati is grieving after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday. The whole town came to a standstill, with shops and markets closing as people paid their respects.
For over 30 years, Pawar wasn't just a political leader—he was like family to many here.
His legacy lives on
Pawar kickstarted his career in 1991 and led projects that boosted Baramati's roads, schools, and farms, shaping the town into a development model.
Even now, his work continues through initiatives like the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence.
People say his absence feels personal—a reminder of how much he meant to Baramati.