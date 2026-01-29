Baramati plane crash: Pilot reported visibility issues before mishap
India
A tragic plane crash near Baramati took the lives of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
The pilot had told Air Traffic Control about poor visibility and tried to circle back for a safer landing, but things went wrong during the final approach.
What's happening now
Investigators have recovered the black box to figure out what led to the crash. An accidental death report is on file, and officials are looking into possible pilot error.
Ajit Pawar was cremated with full state honors in Baramati, where thousands—including top leaders—came together to pay their respects as his sons performed the last rites.