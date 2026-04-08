Bareilly cafe owner among 7 accused in rape of 16-year-old

Accused forced girl into vehicle

Police say one of the accused forced the girl into his vehicle while she was on her way to school and took her to the cafe where others were waiting.

Earlier, another accused had reportedly assaulted her and used a video to threaten her into silence.

After noticing changes in their daughter's condition, relatives filed a complaint.

All named suspects have been booked under serious laws including BNS and POCSO, as authorities continue their investigation.