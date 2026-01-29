Bareilly magistrate quits over UGC rules, faces suspension
India
Alankar Agnihotri, Bareilly's City Magistrate, resigned after calling the new UGC equity regulations a "black law" that he says threatens academic freedom and targets Brahmins.
His move quickly led to his suspension by the UP government and sparked political debate.
Why does it matter?
Agnihotri's resignation has set off protests and discussions about fairness in education policies, with some seeing his stand as a pushback against what he calls eroding democratic values in universities.
He's even hinted at joining politics, while opposition to the UGC rules is now spreading across several UP districts.