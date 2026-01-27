Bareilly magistrate quits over UGC rules, sparks debate
Alankar Agnihotri, Bareilly's City Magistrate and an IIT-BHU grad, resigned after calling new UGC equity rules "anti-Brahmin" and divisive.
The January 2026 regulations set up special support for SC, ST, and OBC students.
Agnihotri sent his resignation to top officials, saying the rules could lead to unfair treatment of general category folks and more social tension.
Why does it matter?
The UP government quickly suspended Agnihotri for "indiscipline," which only fueled the controversy.
Politicians jumped in—some warning about threats to constitutional values, others saying an officer's worth shouldn't be tied to caste.
Even the local mayor called for a rethink of the new rules.
The whole episode has stirred big questions about fairness, inclusion, and how we handle sensitive issues in education policy today.