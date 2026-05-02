Bargi Dam boat accident: 9 dead, 4 missing, search intensifies

Crew dismissed after Bargi Dam accident

The missing have been identified as Kamraj, his son Tamil, Vijay Soni, and Mayuram.

Authorities are investigating what went wrong: three crew members have already been dismissed after allegations of negligence and safety lapses.

Eyewitnesses said strong winds made the water choppy, prompting passengers to raise an alarm and ask the crew to steer the vessel toward the riverbank before the boat sank.

Bad weather has slowed down rescue efforts, and now similar boats are banned statewide.