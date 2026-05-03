Bargi Dam boat capsized, Mahesh Patel admits lapses, 11 dead
India
A boat carrying 43 people at Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam capsized during a sudden storm on Thursday evening, leading to 11 deaths.
The boat pilot, Mahesh Patel, called it an "act of nature," but also admitted there were big safety lapses, like not handing out life jackets on time, and ignoring weather warnings.
Crew skipped weather alerts, staff dismissed
Passengers were dancing and were not wearing life jackets at first.
The crew also skipped checking weather alerts before setting off, and there were only two staff on board instead of the usual three.
After these issues came to light, Patel and other staff members lost their jobs.