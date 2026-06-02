Barrackpore crowd vandalizes TMC councilor Ashish Chakraborty's home after arrest
India
Things got tense in Barrackpore when Ashish Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor, was arrested for alleged extortion and criminal intimidation.
As police and central forces took him away, a large crowd gathered outside his home, chanting chor, chor (thief, thief), and ended up vandalizing his house, garage, and even his SUV.
Ashish Chakraborty accused of threatening locals
Chakraborty is accused of threatening locals to get money from them.
Video clips from the scene show angry residents kicking at his gate while security tried to keep things under control.