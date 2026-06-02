Barrackpore crowd vandalizes TMC councilor Ashish Chakraborty's home after arrest India Jun 02, 2026

Things got tense in Barrackpore when Ashish Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor, was arrested for alleged extortion and criminal intimidation.

As police and central forces took him away, a large crowd gathered outside his home, chanting chor, chor (thief, thief), and ended up vandalizing his house, garage, and even his SUV.