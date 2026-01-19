Basant Panchami 2026: Why it matters and how people celebrate
Basant Panchami, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, lands on January 23 this year.
It's a big day for students, artists, and anyone who values learning—think of it as the festival that kicks off spring and puts knowledge center stage.
What actually happens on Basant Panchami?
People start early with a bath, then dress in yellow or white for good vibes.
Homes get decked out with marigolds and rangoli.
The main ritual is a Saraswati puja—picture an idol set on a yellow cloth with flowers, fruits, and classic sweets like kesari halwa.
How different regions make it their own
In North India, kite-flying takes over the skies (thanks to Maharaja Ranjit Singh).
In Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, schools hold special pujas and kids begin writing their first letters—a tradition called Akshara Abhyasam.
It's also a lucky time for couples starting new journeys together.