Basti boy critically burned after allegedly being thrown into tandoor
India
At a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, 11-year-old Chaman suffered serious burns after a catering worker allegedly threw him into a tandoor (clay oven) for taking too many rasgullas.
He's now in critical condition, receiving treatment at Lucknow Medical College for burns from his face to his waist.
Police register case, search for caterer
Police have registered a case based on Chaman's uncle's complaint. The catering worker fled right after the incident, but officers say they are actively searching for him.
"Police teams are conducting raids," said Deputy Superintendent Swarnima Singh.