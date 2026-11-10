Bay of Bengal low pressure likely around November 13
India
Heads up, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around November 13.
It might get stronger in the next 24 hours, and while there's a chance it could turn into a cyclone, that'll depend on how things play out with the weather.
Cyclones damage Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Cyclones Arnab and Murasu recently caused major damage in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, wrecking crops across huge areas and impacting thousands of homes.
523,136 farmers were affected in Andhra Pradesh alone.
The Odisha government has stepped up with relief: farmers will get relief for lost crops, plus financial assistance to help rebuild damaged houses.