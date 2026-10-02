BCAS trials full body scanners at Bengaluru and Cochin airports
BCAS, India's airport security agency, is trying out full-body scanners at Bengaluru and Cochin airports to boost safety.
This isn't a knee-jerk reaction to the recent Flydubai incident, but part of a bigger plan to upgrade airport security across India.
Data from these trials will help decide if more airports get these scanners.
BCAS makes scanners show generic outlines
There's been some worry about privacy since scanners produced an image of a person.
To fix this, BCAS is collecting data from ongoing trials and refining the algorithms so they only display generic outlines instead of real body shapes.
They're also making sure the machines don't trigger false alarms for things like mangal sutras, certain ornaments that's common in India but could trigger algorithms designed for foreign markets.