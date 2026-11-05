BCP meets RSS's Jishnu Saha over West Bengal church attacks
With church attacks on the rise in West Bengal, leaders from the Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP) sat down with Jishnu Saha, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader of West Bengal, asking for urgent action.
These incidents have been happening for months and are often tied to claims about forced religious conversions.
Saha pledges probes, 3 Kolkata processions
The BCP highlighted that violence against Christians has increased since BJP took power, citing at least 60 reported incidents across 13 districts just this year.
RSS leader Jishnu Saha promised that dialogue will continue and that there should be investigation into both the attacks and conversion allegations.
Meanwhile, Christian organizations will hold three prayer processions in Kolkata today (November 5), converging at R. R. Avenue for universal prayers.