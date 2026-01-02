Bear attacks surge in Uttarakhand

Bear attacks are spiking in Uttarakhand. In just the past few months, there have been numerous attacks, resulting in several deaths, dozens of injuries, and even livestock losses. These encounters have left many hurt and some dead over the years.

Why is this happening? Climate change is messing with Himalayan black bears' hibernation.

Warmer winters mean bears aren't sleeping when they should, so they wander into villages looking for food—sometimes even rummaging through garbage or crops because forests aren't providing enough.

Attacks are getting more aggressive Bears are now targeting people's heads and faces—a pattern some experts interpret as a sign of increased boldness and loss of natural fear of humans.

As they get used to finding food near people, encounters are becoming both more frequent and more serious.