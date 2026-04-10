Bee swarm at Soyatkala Swami Vivekananda School kills Raman Karada
India
A tragic bee attack at Swami Vivekananda School in Soyatkala, Madhya Pradesh, left a nine-year-old boy, Raman Karada, dead and several classmates injured.
The bees swarmed from a hive on campus while students were taking exams.
Authorities probe multiple hives after death
Raman was rushed to a hospital in Rajasthan, but sadly did not survive.
The incident has raised big questions about school safety: multiple hives were reportedly on the premises.
Authorities are now investigating, and there is renewed focus on making schools safer so nothing like this happens again.