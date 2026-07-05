Belagavi imposes 2 kilometer no fly zone for Mohan Bhagwat
India
Belagavi is setting up a no-fly zone as RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat comes to town for meetings from July 6 to 14.
For these nine days, nothing airborne, like drones or paragliders, will be allowed within two kilometers of key locations, all to keep things safe and smooth during his stay.
Police increase surveillance and vehicle checks
The ban covers places like Foundry Sristar Guest House and Shri Jagannath Rao Joshi Samadarshana Bhavan, with police ramping up surveillance and checking vehicles around meeting spots.
Bhagwat's visit lands amid some political heat: Home Minister Priyank Kharge recently questioned the RSS's transparency, sparking sharp reactions and court action.
Still, local officials are focused on keeping the event peaceful and secure.