Belagavi imposes 2 kilometer no fly zone for Mohan Bhagwat India Jul 05, 2026

Belagavi is setting up a no-fly zone as RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat comes to town for meetings from July 6 to 14.

For these nine days, nothing airborne, like drones or paragliders, will be allowed within two kilometers of key locations, all to keep things safe and smooth during his stay.