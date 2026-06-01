Belagavi police locate Abdulgani Ghouse Pendari in Gujarat using NATGRID

Officers found Pendari in Anand Nagar

For six years, the case was stuck with no clues. But thanks to NATGRID and some determined officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Munnolli, Circle Police Inspector Ratankumar Jiragyal and Sub-Inspector Malappa Poojari, with S.A. Bevanur who located Pendari in Anand Nagar, Gujarat, the team found Pendari living in Anand Nagar, Gujarat.

Their teamwork earned them praise from senior police officials for finally solving this long-standing mystery.