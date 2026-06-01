Belagavi police locate Abdulgani Ghouse Pendari in Gujarat using NATGRID
A farmer from Karnataka, Abdulgani Ghouse Pendari, vanished without a trace back in January 2020.
After six years of being missing and no leads, Belagavi police finally tracked him down in Gujarat using NATGRID data during a recent review.
His family had reported him missing two months after he left home.
Officers found Pendari in Anand Nagar
For six years, the case was stuck with no clues. But thanks to NATGRID and some determined officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Munnolli, Circle Police Inspector Ratankumar Jiragyal and Sub-Inspector Malappa Poojari, with S.A. Bevanur who located Pendari in Anand Nagar, Gujarat, the team found Pendari living in Anand Nagar, Gujarat.
Their teamwork earned them praise from senior police officials for finally solving this long-standing mystery.