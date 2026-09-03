Belgium tells India it won't share defense technology with Pakistan
India
Belgium has told India straight up: there is no plan to work with or share defense technology with Pakistan.
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken made this clear in New Delhi, saying there was "no question" of any such deal and backed Belgium's commitment to supporting India.
India and Belgium discuss defense partnership
The two countries also talked about boosting their defense and industrial partnership: think more joint projects, training, and high-level visits.
Maritime security in the Indo-Pacific got special attention, showing how much trust is growing between them.
Plus, Belgian industry representatives joined Indian officials for a roundtable on teaming up under programs like Make in India to co-develop advanced technology together.