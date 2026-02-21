Bengal drops 58L names from voter list
India
West Bengal just dropped 58 lakh names from its voter list after a big clean-up drive.
Around 17-18% of voters are now under review for things like mismatched details or age issues.
The final list will be released after verification (no specific date given in the source).
How this can affect results
With so many names off the rolls, even small changes could swing tight election results—especially since many seats were won by less than 25,000 votes in the previous election.
Some parties say real voters are being left out unfairly.
If your name's missing, you can still apply to get it back, and the Supreme Court is keeping an eye on the whole process.