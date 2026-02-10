Bengal gets extra week for voter list fix-up: SC
The Supreme Court has given West Bengal an extra week—until February 21—to finish checking and fixing its voter list, after concerns over mistakes like name spelling errors.
The court also told the state to quickly deploy 8,505 Group B officers by February 10 to help with the process, and called out police inaction around violence and complaints against officials.
'We will not allow any impediment to SIR process'
This move is a big deal because over a million hearings are still pending before the summer elections.
The Supreme Court made it clear: "We will not allow any impediment to the SIR process."
The case highlights ongoing tension between state and central authorities about cooperation—and shows how seriously the court is taking fair elections.
For young voters especially, it's about making sure everyone's vote really counts.