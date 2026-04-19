Bengali migrants return to check voter names before April elections

Voter deletions spark party train dispute

Recent Election Commission revisions have led to huge numbers of voter deletions in high-migration districts like Malda and Murshidabad.

Political parties are trying to win over these returning voters; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says it is helping with trains, though Trinamool Congress (TMC) disagrees.

Meanwhile, groups like the Migrant Workers Unity Forum point out that migrant workers did not receive special train arrangements for the return journey;

Asif Faruk, state general secretary of Parijayee Shramik Aikya Manch (Migrant Workers Unity Forum), shared, "The ink on the forefinger is not just a mark of voting; it is a symbol of asserting one's Indian identity by erasing the 'Bangladeshi' label." showing just how much this election means for them.