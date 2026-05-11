Bengaluru 16-year-old's marriage to 33-year-old called off after authorities intervened
India
A 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru almost had to marry a 33-year-old man because her mother's illness.
But when her boyfriend found out, he reached out to a local group who quickly got the authorities involved on May 7.
Officials stepped in, explained the law to her family, and her father agreed to call off the wedding.
CWC hearing, police checks, activists threatened
The Child Welfare Committee has asked the girl's parents to attend a hearing next week.
Meanwhile, police will check in daily to make sure she is safe.
Activists who helped stop the marriage have received threats and are being advised to file a police complaint.