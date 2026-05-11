Bengaluru 16-year-old's marriage to 33-year-old called off after authorities intervened India May 11, 2026

A 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru almost had to marry a 33-year-old man because her mother's illness.

But when her boyfriend found out, he reached out to a local group who quickly got the authorities involved on May 7.

Officials stepped in, explained the law to her family, and her father agreed to call off the wedding.