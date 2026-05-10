Putin says war in Ukraine 'coming to an end'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is nearing its conclusion. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I think that the matter is coming to an end." The statement comes amid a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which started on Saturday. However, both sides have accused each other of violating the truce and have witnessed continued drone activity and civilian casualties on both sides.

Criticism voiced Putin accuses west of escalating tensions with Russia Putin slammed Western support for Ukraine, accusing them of escalating tensions with Russia. He said they expected Russia to suffer a crushing defeat and its statehood to collapse, which didn't happen. "They [the West] started ratcheting up the confrontation with Russia, which continues to this day," he said. Despite these accusations, Putin expressed willingness to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder as his preferred partner.

Parade aftermath Victory Day parade in Moscow Putin's comments came after a subdued Victory Day parade in Moscow, which was smaller than usual with no military hardware on display. The Kremlin has no plans to extend the ceasefire beyond its initial three-day duration. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed Europe Day and thanked European nations for their support during the conflict.

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