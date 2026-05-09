Rashid Khan claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL: Stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan floored Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw GT defend their score of 229/4. Rashid led from the front as RR perished for 152 runs in 16.3 overs. Rashid became the first GT bowler with a four-fer against RR.

Bowling Four crucial wickets for Rashid Rashid was introduced in the 8th over and he dismissed Dhruv Jurel, who scored a 10-ball 24. In the same over, Rashid got Donovan Ferreira's scalp. The latter failed to read the line of the ball and was castled. In the 12th over, Rashid picked up his 3rd wicket, getting Shubham Dubey. The 14th over of RR's innings saw Ravindra Jadeja get dismissed.

Information 15 wickets for Rashid in IPL 2026 With figures worth 4/33 from his 4 overs, Rashid has raced to 15 wickets in the IPL 2026 season. From 11 matches, the right-arm spinner averages 22.60. This was his maiden four-fer of the season.

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Stats Rashid gets to 173 IPL wickets, including 80 for GT Playing his 147th IPL match, Rashid has amassed 173 wickets at 23.72. He picked up his 3rd four-wicket haul. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler owns 80 IPL scalps from GT from 71 games at 27.41 (4w: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid now owns 24 wickets from 18 matches against RR at 19.83. This was his maiden four-fer.

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