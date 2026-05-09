IPL 2026, GT's Jason Holder rattles RR with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Jason Holder floored Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw GT defend their score of 229/4. Holder was superb with figures worth 3/12 from 2.3 overs as RR perished for 152 runs in 16.3 overs. Here are further details and stats.
Performance
A brilliant performance on offer
Introduced in the 13th over, Holder conceded 7 runs. In the 15th over, he was hit for a four by Jofra Archer. However, Holder made a comeback and dismissed the Englishman. He bowled 5 dot balls. In the 17th over, Holder wrapped up RR's innings with the scalps of Dasun Shanaka and Tushar Deshpande. From the 15 deliveries he clocked, 8 were dot balls.
Wickets
Holder gets to 375 wickets in T20s
From 5 matches in IPL 2026, Holder has amassed 10 scalps at 12.20. He owns one four-fer and a three-fer. Overall in the competition, the right-arm pacer has amassed 63 wickets from 51 matches at 25.12. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder now owns 375 wickets in T20s from 347 games at 26.42. His economy rate is 8.3.