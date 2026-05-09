IPL 2026, GT's Jason Holder rattles RR with three-fer: Stats

Performance

A brilliant performance on offer

Introduced in the 13th over, Holder conceded 7 runs. In the 15th over, he was hit for a four by Jofra Archer. However, Holder made a comeback and dismissed the Englishman. He bowled 5 dot balls. In the 17th over, Holder wrapped up RR's innings with the scalps of Dasun Shanaka and Tushar Deshpande. From the 15 deliveries he clocked, 8 were dot balls.