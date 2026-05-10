Manchester City thrash Brentford 3-0 in Premier League: Key stats

Manchester City thrashed Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League clash, keeping their title hopes alive. The victory came after a disappointing draw against Everton earlier this week. Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for City in the second half, before Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush added two more goals to seal a comfortable win. Here's more.

Points City close the gap on league leaders Arsenal City's win took them just two points behind league leaders Arsenal, keeping the Premier League title race very much alive. Notably, both sides have played 35 games. Arsenal are in action on Sunday against West Ham United. From 35 matches, City are 2nd with 74 points. This was their 22nd win of the season. On the other hand, Brentford are 8th with 51 points collected. This was their 13th defeat.

Goalscorers A comprehensive win for the Citizens The match was a display of City's attacking prowess, especially in the second half when they scored all three goals. Doku's strike in the 60th minute was a moment of individual brilliance that gave City the breakthrough they needed against a stubborn Brentford defense. Haaland doubled the lead with a well-placed shot after a good attacking move. The final goal came from Marmoush, who scored in the closing stages after receiving a fine pass from Haaland inside the box.

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Upcoming matches City's unbeaten run at home in the league continues The victory extended City's unbeaten run at home in the league to 16 games. Their only defeat this season at Etihad Stadium came against Tottenham Hotspur in August. Now, City will be looking to maintain their winning momentum as they face Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their final three league games. The results of these matches could be crucial in determining the outcome of the title race against Arsenal.

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Haaland Haaland gets to 111 Premier League goals Haaland has raced to 111 Premier League goals from 131 appearances. He also got to 24 assists. He is now involved in 135 Premier League goals. From 34 games this season, Haaland has scored 26 goals in addition to making 8 assists. Overall, he has 37 goals from 50 matches this season in all competitions. He has got to 161 goals for City in 196 career matches.

Information Key numbers for Doku and Marmoush In 85 Premier League games, Doku has amassed 11 goals (A19). In the 2025-26 season, he is now involved in 10 Premier League goals (G5 A5). Marmoush scored his 9th Premier League goal from 35 appearances, including two this season.