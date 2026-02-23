Bengaluru: 19-year-old girl sexually assaulted at private party
A 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by two men during a private villa party in Bengaluru on February 14.
She had met one of the accused online about a month earlier, and after dinner with a friend, she joined the party where she met the other man for the first time.
Men threatened survivor after assault
According to her complaint, the men forced her to take a pink tablet that left her dizzy and semi-conscious.
They then took her to a room, sexually assaulted her multiple times despite her resistance, confined her, and threatened her if she spoke up.
The survivor reported the incident days later after seeking medical help and confiding in her brother.
Police have filed an FIR for sexual assault and criminal intimidation; investigations are ongoing.