Bengaluru: 19-year-old girl sexually assaulted at private party

Men threatened survivor after assault

According to her complaint, the men forced her to take a pink tablet that left her dizzy and semi-conscious.

They then took her to a room, sexually assaulted her multiple times despite her resistance, confined her, and threatened her if she spoke up.

The survivor reported the incident days later after seeking medical help and confiding in her brother.

Police have filed an FIR for sexual assault and criminal intimidation; investigations are ongoing.